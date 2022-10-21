Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Cigna by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $294.31 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $300.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.35 and a 200-day moving average of $271.92.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

