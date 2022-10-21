Lincoln National Corp Buys 158 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.36.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.