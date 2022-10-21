Tobam Invests $186,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

PRU opened at $95.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

