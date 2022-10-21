Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

