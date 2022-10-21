United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

