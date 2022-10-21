Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

