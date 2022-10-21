MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 8,016 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $68,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99.4% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 186,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.0 %

PG stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

