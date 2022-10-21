Empirical Finance LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

