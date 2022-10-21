Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 33,520 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

