Brown Advisory Inc. Has $27.53 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of 3M stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.
Insider Activity at 3M
In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
