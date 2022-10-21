Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

