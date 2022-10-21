M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.21.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.45). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

