Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 93 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,258.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,201.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,131.41. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,395.13.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.