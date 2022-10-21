Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 9,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,200,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,332,000 after purchasing an additional 331,791 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

