Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.