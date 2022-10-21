First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 10,821 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after buying an additional 574,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after acquiring an additional 368,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.21 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.63.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

