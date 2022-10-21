Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $124.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

