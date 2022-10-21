Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

Pool Stock Down 4.8 %

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $283.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.05. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $279.28 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

