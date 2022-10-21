Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

NSC stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day moving average of $240.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

