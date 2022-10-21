Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $214.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.04.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

