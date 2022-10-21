Brown Advisory Inc. Has $20.15 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $430.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

