MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $226.91 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

