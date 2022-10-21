Lincoln National Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

DFS stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

