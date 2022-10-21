Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 12,822 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

