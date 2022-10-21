Pavion Blue Capital LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

