The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 290.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $201.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.82 and its 200-day moving average is $242.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.95.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.