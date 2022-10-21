Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

