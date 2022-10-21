Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.14. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

