Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $585,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $526.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $614.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

