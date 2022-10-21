Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.