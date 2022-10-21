Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 19,175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,664,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 7,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

