BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

XOM opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $433.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

