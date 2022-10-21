First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 15,248 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

