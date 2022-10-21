Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.