Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $757,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 298,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWB opened at $201.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.