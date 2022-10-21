Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,225,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,851 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth $335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $10.04 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $581.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%. Analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Denny’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.