Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,060 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.99.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HON. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

