Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

