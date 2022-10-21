Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,342 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,755. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

