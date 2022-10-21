Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 8,981 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7 %

PM opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.