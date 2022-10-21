Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,494 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 92,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

