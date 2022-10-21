Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 89,801 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 875,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,557,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 129,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

