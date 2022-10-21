T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $223.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

