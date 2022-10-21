Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,790 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.69% of Mueller Water Products worth $31,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after buying an additional 3,008,643 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after buying an additional 2,049,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 866,595 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 248,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

