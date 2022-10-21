Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $413.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.