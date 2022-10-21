Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441,772 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Veritex worth $31,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Veritex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Stephens lowered Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

VBTX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

