Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 122,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

SPG stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.