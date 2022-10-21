30,734 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.