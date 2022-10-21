Lipe & Dalton Sells 476 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $1,560,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.9% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,237.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 51,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

