Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

